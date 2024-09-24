Contractor Who Stole $140K+ From Medford Homeowners Caught In Las Vegas, Police Say

James Silva, 50, was arrested by Las Vegas police on Thursday, Sept. 19, the Medford Township Police Department said in a news release. He's an owner of Home Repair LLC, a company based in King of Prussia, PA, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Medford police began investigating potential contractor fraud in April 2024 related to repairs after storms in the area in the spring of 2023. Homeowners and insurance companies filed complaints, saying Home Repair LLC was paid without starting their work.

Investigators said Silva kept $140,307.03 that Home Repair LLC was paid to fix storm damage to five Medford homes. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department took him into custody more than a month later.

The BBB website has a one-star rating for Home Repair LLC with four negative reviews and 49 complaints.

"This company does not even deserve a 1 star!" one BBB reviewer wrote. "They are HORRIBLE!! Gave them our deposit for our roof 3 years ago and kept getting told they were delayed."

Silva was charged in Las Vegas as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

