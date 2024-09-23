Partly Cloudy 68°

Boy, 8, Driving E-Bike Fractures Leg In Medford Crash: Police

An eight-year-old boy driving an electric bicycle broke his leg in a crash in Medford, authorities said.

The intersection of Wakefield Drive and Taisley Court in Medford, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wakefield Drive and Taisley Court at around 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, the Medford Township Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said a 2016 Honda Civic was driving east on Wakefield and approached the intersection. The car and the e-bike collided, causing the boy to be ejected.

The boy suffered leg fractures and was brought to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. The 33-year-old man driving the car wasn't injured.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.

