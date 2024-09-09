Fair 76°

$20K Richer: Medford Convenience Store Sells Mega Millions Prize Winner

A lottery ticket worth $20,000 was sold at a Burlington County convenience store, officials said.

The 7-Eleven convenience store on Tomlinson Mill Road in Medford, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Tomlinson Mill Road in Medford, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Sept. 9. The winner was in the drawing on Friday, Sept. 6.

The winning numbers were 6, 23, 41, 59, and 63. The Mega Ball was 25 and the Megaplier was two.

Two tickets worth $10,000 were sold in Central Jersey. One was from a supermarket in Hazlet and the other was from a convenience store in Sayreville.

No one in the U.S. matched all six numbers to win the estimated $740 million prize.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and the jackpot was an estimated $800 million.

