$100K Powerball Ticket Sold At Medford Supermarket

The winner was sold at the ShopRite on Route 70 East in Medford, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Sept. 16. The ticket was in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The winning numbers were 29, 34, 38, 48, and 56. The Powerball was 16 and the Power Play was two.

No one won the estimated $152 million jackpot. One Powerball ticket in Colorado matched five numbers to win $1 million.

This is Medford's second winning ticket in a nationwide lottery in eight days. A Mega Millions winner worth $20,000 was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Tomlinson Mill Road for the drawing on Friday, Sept. 6.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Sept. 16 and the jackpot is an estimated $165 million.

