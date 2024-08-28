Fair 93°

SHARE

Woman, 3 Kids Started Brawl At Mays Landing Cinema That Hospitalized 3 Others: Police

An Atlantic City woman and three children were accused of assaulting four people at a Mays Landing movie theater, authorities said.

Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, NJ.

Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Kierra McQueen, 32, was arrested and charged with simple assault, the Township of Hamilton Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 28. 

Officers responded to a report of a large fight at Regal Hamilton Commons at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Investigators said McQueen and the children assaulted four people, including a cinema employee. 

Three victims were brought to a hospital for their injuries. Police didn't describe their conditions or injuries.

Criminal complaints were also pending for the three children.

to follow Daily Voice Mays Landing-Hamilton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE