Teen Cyclist Struck By Vehicle On Route 40: Twp Of Hamilton Police

At 9:08 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 55-year-old Millville man, was traveling eastbound on Route 40 when it struck the e-bike, which was being ridden by a 17-year-old Mays Landing resident.

The teenage boy was not wearing a helmet and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said. The driver was not injured, police said.

Charges are pending further investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mays Landing-Hamilton and receive free news updates.