Fair 78°

SHARE

Teen Cyclist Struck By Vehicle On Route 40: Twp Of Hamilton Police

A 17-year-old riding an e-bike was struck by a vehicle on Route 40 in Township of Hamilton on Saturday, July 26, authorities said.

Township of Hamilton police

Township of Hamilton police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Township of Hamilton PD
Sam Barron

At 9:08 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 55-year-old Millville man, was traveling eastbound on Route 40 when it struck the e-bike, which was being ridden by a 17-year-old Mays Landing resident.

The teenage boy was not wearing a helmet and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said. The driver was not injured, police said.

Charges are pending further investigation, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Mays Landing-Hamilton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE