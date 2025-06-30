Mays Landing Woman Stole $147K, Faked Child's Cancer To Delay Case: Prosecutor

Alicia Campbell pleaded guilty to theft and obstruction of justice, Ocean County Bradley Billhimer said. Per the terms of a plea agreement, Campbell is expected to be sentenced to six years in prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Billhimer said.

Campbell was the former lifestyle director at Greenbriar Oceanaire Community & Golf Course in Waretown, Billhimer said, responsible for booking entertainment, planning events, and purchasing items for the senior living community.

She pocketed more than $81,000 in money and personal item purchases from Greenbriar Oceanaire's funds between January 2019 and January 2022, Billhimer said. She was also accused of stealing more than $94,000 by transferring money to third parties through Venmo and having the cash sent into her personal bank account, Billhimer said

In April 2024, Campbell claimed her child was undergoing treatment for leukemia in Philadelphia, Billhimer said. She later said in the summer that the treatments weren't successful and her child needed to go to Texas Children’s Hospital for "imminent and urgent care,", Billhimer said.

Campbell submitted what appeared to be documentation from her child's doctors. The court granted Campbell multiple adjournments to pursue her child's medical care, Billhimer said.

In August, Campbell asked for another adjournment after claiming her child was still receiving care in Texas, Billhimer said. She submitted a letter that claimed to be from the Leukemia Program at the Texas Children’s Hospital about her child’s condition and treatments, Billhimer said.

The county prosecutor's office soon discovered the address on the letter was incorrect and there was no contact information for the doctor mentioned in it, Billhimer said. Detectives said the letter was forged, the hospital in Houston never met Campbell, and it never provided care for her child, Billhimer said.

