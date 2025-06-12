Fair 75°

Man Shot in Head At Popeyes, 18-Year-Old Arrested: Township of Hamilton PD

An 18-year-old Pleasantville resident was arrested and charged after he shot a man in the head at a Popeyes in Mays Landing, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Township of Hamilton PD
Sam Barron

On Monday, June 9, officers responded to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, Township of Hamilton police said.

An investigation determined the shooting occurred in the Popeyes parking lot at 4616 Black Horse Pike earlier that evening, police said.

Christian Ruiz was arrested on Tuesday, June 10, following an investigation, police said. He was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six counts of aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, six counts of aggravated assault by discharging a firearm into a vehicle, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and three counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

He is currently lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

