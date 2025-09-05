Man Airlifted After Crash Near Atlantic City Airport: Police

At 11:56 a.m., officers responded to Tilton Road near the airport after a 2008 Mercedes C3000 driven by a 20-year-old Atlantic City woman was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, Township of Hamilton police said. The Mercedes struck a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 66-year-old Egg Harbor City man head-on, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a nearby hospital, while two occupants of the Mercedes were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance, police said.

Traffic was diverted several hours while police investigated the incident, police said.

