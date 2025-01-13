Good Samaritans Help Foil Carjacking: Township Of Hamilton PD

At 3:17 p.m., at the 6200 block of Sears Avenue, a 53-year-old Mays Landing man was delivering takeout when he was assaulted by Ray'Quan Summers, who attempted to take his 2016 Honda Civic, Township of Hamilton police said. Two witnesses came to the aid of the victim and chased Summers on foot into an adjacent housing complex, police said.

Officers arrived, established a perimeter and Summers was taken into custody, where he was charged with robbery, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries, police said.

"This was a great collaborative effort by our citizens and the police to remove a violent suspect from our community," police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mays Landing-Hamilton and receive free news updates.