Good Samaritans Help Foil Carjacking: Township Of Hamilton PD

An 18-year-old Mays Landing resident was arrested and charged after his attempted carjacking was stopped by two people on Saturday, Jan. 11, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Township of Hamilton (NJ) Police Department.

Photo Credit: Facebook - Township of Hamilton Police Department
Sam Barron

At 3:17 p.m., at the 6200 block of Sears Avenue, a 53-year-old Mays Landing man was delivering takeout when he was assaulted by Ray'Quan Summers, who attempted to take his 2016 Honda Civic, Township of Hamilton police said. Two witnesses came to the aid of the victim and chased Summers on foot into an adjacent housing complex, police said.

Officers arrived, established a perimeter and Summers was taken into custody, where he was charged with robbery, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries, police said.

"This was a great collaborative effort by our citizens and the police to remove a violent suspect from our community," police said.

