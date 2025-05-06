Mostly Cloudy 62°

Five Arrested After Fights Break Out At Carnival At Hamilton Mall: Police

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Hamilton Mall after fights broke out at a carnival on Friday, May 2, police said.

Township of Hamilton police

Township of Hamilton police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Township of Hamilton PD
Sam Barron

The carnival was being held in the mall’s parking lot, as several altercations broke out between disorderly people, Township of Hamilton police said.

Officers implemented crowd-control measures and requested mutual aid assistance, as nearby law enforcement agencies responded, police said.

Five people were arrested, and several minor injuries were reported, police said. Additional charges are pending, police said.

