In August, Hamilton Township police reported that Matthew Robison may have spent money from the organization's bank accounts for personal use from January 2024 through beginning of 2025, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Robison, as the treasurer responsible for the organization’s bank accounts, transferred, withdrew, and spent money for personal use during that timeframe, authorities said.

He also altered the purchase descriptions and deleted the debit lines from the accounting books before submitting the reconciliation reports for tax purposes, authorities said.

While being interviewed by investigators, Robison admitted to spending the funds as well as taking cash from the ATM machines from the organization’s bank accounts during the time mentioned above for a total of $17,0000.

Robison admitted to changing the descriptions in QuickBooks on those transactions that he made for personal use and deleting them later during the reconciliation reports, authorities said.

He is charged with theft, authorities said.

