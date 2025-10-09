At 7:38 p.m., officers responded to Route 322 near Custard Castle after a 2021 Hyundai Tucson, operated by a 56-year-old Pittsgrove woman, struck Deserie Cincotti while she was attempting to cross the roadway, Township of Hamilton police said.

Cincotti was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver was not injured in the crash, police said. There are no designated crosswalks at the location, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

