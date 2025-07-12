Arrest Made In Atlantic City Murder: Prosecutor

Kelsey Smith, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Friday, July 11, and charged with Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was advised of the charges while detained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, officials said.

The charges stem from a shooting on Thursday, June 26, when police responded around 8:53 p.m. to a 911 call about a man lying on the sidewalk outside the Shore Park apartments, located at 225 N. Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City.

Officers arrived to find Robert Stanley Davis, 40, of Atlantic City, unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound and ruled the manner of death a homicide, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666, or submit a tip anonymously at ACPO.Tips.

Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS). Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

