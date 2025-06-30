5 Arrested In Popeyes Shooting: Twp of Hamilton Police

On Monday, June 9, officers responded to a nearby hospital, where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, Township of Hamilton police said.

An investigation determined the shooting occurred in the Popeyes parking lot at 4616 Black Horse Pike earlier that evening, police said.

A day after the shooting, Christian Ruiz, an 18-year-old Pleasantville resident, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and numerous other weapons offenses, police said.

On Wednesday, June 25, Vladimir Ruiz-Soliz, a 19-year-old Atlantic City resident and Israel Soriano-Vargas, an 18-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident were arrested and charged with conspiracy, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and weapons-related offenses.

On Thursday, June 26, Manuel Gonzalez-Flores, an 18-year-old Pleasantville resident was charged with conspiracy, multiple counts of aggravated assault and weapons- related offenses, police said. A juvenile was also charged in the shooting, police said.

Ruiz-Soliz, Soriano-Vargas, and Gonzalez-Flores were all taken into custody and are being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing, police said.

