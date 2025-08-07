17-Year-Old Brandished Gun During Fight: Township of Hamilton PD

At 4:15 p.m., officers responded to 1932 Cologne Avenue for a report of a fight between two juveniles, Township of Hamilton police said.

During the brawl, the teenager wielded a gun, police said. The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, two counts of possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said. The juvenile was lodged at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

