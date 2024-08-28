Willingboro Man Fired Shot During Domestic Dispute In Marlton Apartment Building: Police

Dion Williams, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Evesham Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers were called to a domestic violence report in a building at the Olympus Apartment Homes at around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said police found one round had been fired from a gun. No one was injured in the shooting.

Williams and 23-year-old Cyllan Little of Willingboro ran away from the scene. Police saw Little on Route 73 near Baker Boulevard and he was arrested after officers found him with drugs.

Police soon learned that Williams had gone to Hamilton Township and an arrest warrant was issued for him. He was arrested in Hamilton and the gun used in the shooting was seized.

Williams was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, along with third-degree aggravated assault. He was held at the Burlington County Jail to await his first court appearance.

Little was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released on a summons to await his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or 856-983-4699.

You can also send an anonymous tip by texting "ETPDTIP" to TIP411 (847411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Marlton-Evesham and receive free news updates.