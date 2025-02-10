US Marshals Arrest Suspect Who Cops Say Stole Car Parts From Route 73 Dealership

On Dec. 9, 2024, Evesham police officers responded to Burns Honda on Route 73 for a report of multiple new vehicles on the lot that had their wheels and tires stolen. Detectives from the Evesham Investigative Bureau processed the crime scene and launched an investigation.

Through their efforts, detectives identified Franklyn Rodriguez-Santana, 26, of Camden, as a suspect. Authorities believe he is also responsible for similar crimes in surrounding jurisdictions.

Rodriguez-Santana was charged with fencing, a second-degree crime. Due to his unknown whereabouts, an arrest warrant was issued and forwarded to the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance.

On Feb. 7, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Rodriguez-Santana, turning him over to Evesham detectives. He was then lodged in the Burlington County Jail, where he remains pending his first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and anticipate additional charges. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116 or submit anonymous tips via the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699, by email at KennedyS@eveshampd.org, or by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

