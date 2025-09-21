Tractor-Trailer Runs Red Light, Critically Injures 1-Year-Old In Evesham Crash: Police

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Route 70 and Locust Avenue, according to the Evesham Township Police Department.

Police said the tractor-trailer failed to stop for the red traffic signal, striking two other vehicles. A minivan carrying the child was among them.

“Responding officers, along with Fire and EMS personnel, immediately provided emergency aid, and the child was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where they remain in critical condition,” police said.

One other individual had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said all drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Route 70 was closed in both directions for several hours as the Evesham Township Police Traffic Unit investigated with the help of the New Jersey State Police Commercial Truck Unit. The New Jersey Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

