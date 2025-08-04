Residents Evacuated After Gas Line Struck: Evesham PD

At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to Irongate Road and Nottingham Road after a construction crew operating in the area struck a gas line, Evesham Township police said.

The crew inadvertently ruptured the gas line while conducting excavation work, resulting in a significant leak, police said. The Evesham Fire Department also responded to address a fire that had ignited at the scene, police said.

A precautionary evacuation of nearby residences was initiated out of "abundance of caution," police said. The fire has been contained and extinguished, police said.

No injuries were reported and no structural damage occurred, police said. Utility crews are currently on scene to secure the gas line and conduct necessary repairs, police said.

