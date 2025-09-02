Partly Cloudy 69°

John Hawley, Terri Hawley Killed In Route 206 Crash

A married couple died in a Labor Day crash when their vehicle overturned into a New Jersey lake after colliding with a pickup truck, authorities said.

Theresa "Terri" and John Hawley

 Photo Credit: TerriAndJohn Hawley Facebook
Cecilia Levine
A 21-year-old Tabernacle man was heading south on Route 206 in a Ford F350 when it collided with a Toyota heading west and driven by John E. Hawley, 66, of Marlton, just before 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, New Jersey State Police Tpr. II Christopher Postorino said.

After the impact, the Toyota, also carrying Theresa Hawley, overturned into Atsion Lake, Postorino said. 

Both John and Theresa Hawley died from their injuries. The pickup truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

John and Theresa's son, John, mourned his parents' deaths on Facebook.

