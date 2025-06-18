DNA Helps Nab Armed Home Invader: Evesham PD

On Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Dana Road and discovered an unknown suspect, later identified as Edwin Dillard, had entered a home, armed with a boxcutter knife, and attempted to rob a husband and wife, Evesham police said.

Dillard began the assault as the husband was retrieving trash cans from the curb, police said. Dillard then attempted to restrain them with rope, police said. Dillard abandoned the attempt and fled the scene in a car when police arrived, police said.

Officers were unable to locate Dillard after an extensive search involving K-9s, police said. Evidence found at the scene was processed and submitted to the New Jersey State Police Forensic Laboratory for DNA examination, police said. A DNA profile was ultimately recovered from this evidence, which returned a match with Dillard, police said.

Dillard was arrested at his residence and lodged in the Burlington County Jail, police said.

He is charged with home invasion, robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, criminal restraint and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

