On Monday, Sept. 29 at 12:43 p.m., officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 500 S. Route 73 after two women entered the store wearing hats and face coverings and began stealing a large quantity of high-value sunglasses, Evesham police said.

When an employee attempted to call police, one of the suspects, later identified as Allesha Taylor-Jones, sprayed her with bear spray before fleeing the store, police said.

The pair stole 18-20 pairs of luxury sunglasses, valued at more than $10,000, police said.

Taylor-Jones was identified as one of the suspects and she was taken into custody by Delaware State Police, officers said. At the time of her arrest, she was found in possession of evidence linking her to the crime, police said.

She is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, multiple weapons offenses and theft, police said. The other suspect remains at large, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Marlton-Evesham and receive free news updates.