Serial Burglar Busted Taking Money From McDonald's Donation Bin: Marlboro PD

That morning, officers responded to the McDonald's at 78 Route 9 after a man, later identified as Evan Pinney, was trying to steal money from the donation bin, Marlboro police said.

A resident on Serpentine Drive had also called officers, after seeing Penney attempting to break into a vehicle while carrying a leaf blower, police said. Officers also received a report of Penney breaking into two vehicles on Route 9, police said.

Police located Pinney and he was hit with numerous charges including burglary, attempted burglary, theft, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and simple assault, police said.

Pinney was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institute in Freehold, police said.

