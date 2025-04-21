Overcast 53°

SHARE

Serial Burglar Busted Taking Money From McDonald's Donation Bin: Marlboro PD

A 30-year-old West Creek man was arrested and charged on Saturday, April 19, after he was caught stealing from a McDonald's donation bin in Englishtown, police said.

McDonald's in Englishtown

McDonald's in Englishtown

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

That morning, officers responded to the McDonald's at 78 Route 9 after a man, later identified as Evan Pinney, was trying to steal money from the donation bin, Marlboro police said.

A resident on Serpentine Drive had also called officers, after seeing Penney attempting to break into a vehicle while carrying a leaf blower, police said. Officers also received a report of Penney breaking into two vehicles on Route 9, police said.

Police located Pinney and he was hit with numerous charges including burglary, attempted burglary, theft, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and simple assault, police said.

Pinney was  transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institute in Freehold, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Marlboro-Morganville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE