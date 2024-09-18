Marlboro Twp. Man Convicted Of Sexually, Physically Abusing Girl For 6+ Years: Prosecutors

A jury found 51-year-old Andrey Penkin guilty of second-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, as well as two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced the conviction in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Investigators said Penkin started sexually abusing the girl in 2016 when he lived in Sayreville. The abuse continued when Penkin moved to East Brunswick and Marlboro.

Penkin was also accused of beating the girl in early 2023, causing her to suffer a severe concussion and facial injuries. Penkin was arrested in April 2023.

Among the trial evidence, prosecutors presented medical records, witness testimony, and the girl’s diary. The jury deliberated for about 80 minutes before issuing the guilty verdicts.

Penkin faces between 25 years and life in prison. He won't be eligible for parole under the Jessica Lunsford Act.

A sentencing date hadn't been scheduled as of press time.

