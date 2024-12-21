Firefighter Injured Battling Junkyard Blaze Near Marlboro Shopping Center (Photos)

Crews were initially dispatched around 8:13 a.m. to a reported structure fire at Texas Road and Route 9. Upon arrival, Morganville Fire Chief 28-2-66 reported a visible column of smoke, later confirming the fire was outside the building in an adjacent junkyard.

After gaining access to the gated area, firefighters discovered several vehicles engulfed in flames, with hazardous fluids leaking from the wreckage. The South Old Bridge Fire Department and Middlesex County Firefighters Local 3451 were called in to assist due to the fire’s proximity to the Marlboro-Old Bridge border and the potential environmental risks, officials said.

Firefighters worked for nearly 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze. One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the operation, authorities reported.

