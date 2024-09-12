E-Bike Rider Killed On Henry Hudson Trail While Crossing Marlboro Road, Investigators Say

The 74-year-old man died after the crash, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 12. Marlboro police responded to School Road East near Buckley Road at around 9:43 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

Investigators said the man was crossing School Road East from the Henry Hudson Trail on a Class 1 e-bike when the collision happened. He was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and pronounced dead on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The man's name and hometown have not been released yet. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or the Marlboro Township Police Department at 732-536-0100.

