Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Overturns In Fiery Crash: Morganville FD

A person was hospitalized after their vehicle overturned in Morganville on Saturday, June 28, authorities said.

A vehicle overturned and caught fire in Robertsville.

 Photo Credit: Robertsville Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Facebook
Sam Barron

At 12:25 p.m., firefighters responded to Nolan Road and Reids Hill Road and confirmed an overturned vehicle on fire, the Morganville Fire Department said.

The fire was eventually extinguished while a passerby pulled the driver out of the vehicle before first responders arrived, firefighters said.

The vehicle overturned after striking a tree, the Robbinsville Fire Department said. The Monmouth County Hazmat team was called to the scene due to leaking gasoline, firefighters said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, firefighters said. His condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation, firefighters said.

