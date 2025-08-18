Burglar Disguised As Amazon Delivery Driver Busted: Marlboro Twp PD

Officers responded to Bramble Drive after multiple people were spotted exiting a dark-colored Honda Odyssey and approaching a home, with one dressed as an Amazon delivery driver, Marlboro Township police said.

The individuals were seen heading toward the side of the home before the vehicle left the area, police said.

Officers confirmed a burglary had occurred and doorbell camera footage showed three masked individuals wearing gloves, hats, and satchels approaching the home shortly before the break-in, police said. No property was stolen, police said.

A vehicle matching the description was located on Mount Laurel Road, police said. The Guttenberg resident was arrested and charged with burglary, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are working to identify the other individuals involved, police said.. Authorities are also working to determine whether this incident is connected to any similar cases in the area, police said.

