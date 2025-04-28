Fair 49°

$25K Jackpot Lottery Ticket Sold At Marlboro Convenience Store

Luck rolled into Monmouth County over the weekend—and left one lottery player over $25,000 richer.

The winning ticket was bought at the 6-12&nbsp;Convenience Store in Marlboro at 1 South Main St.&nbsp;

The winning ticket was bought at the 6-12 Convenience Store in Marlboro at 1 South Main St. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The winning $5 Jersey Jackpot Fast Play ticket was sold on Sunday, April 27 at the 6-12 Convenience Store, located at 1 South Main St. in Marlboro, New Jersey Lottery officials revealed on Monday, April 28. 

The winning ticket captured 50% of the Fast Play progressive jackpot, a game that gives players instant results when they buy a ticket at any participating retailer.

Fast Play games are known for their quick format—no scratching, drawing, or waiting required. Players can check the progressive jackpot amount and available games on the New Jersey Lottery's website.

The name of the winning ticket holder was not made public.

