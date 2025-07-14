Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Two Homicides In Maplewood: Report

Two homicides that occurred in Maplewood on Friday, July 11, are under investigation, NJ.com reported.

Maplewood Police

Maplewood Police

 Photo Credit: Maplewood Police Facebook
Sam Barron

The homicides reportedly occurred on South 4th Street. TAPinto SOMA reported the presence of police and Essex County Prosecutor’s Office investigators at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office would only say they were investigating an incident in Maplewood Friday afternoon and did not confirm if a homicide occurred.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said. “There are no additional details available at this time.”

to follow Daily Voice Maplewood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE