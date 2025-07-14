Two Homicides In Maplewood: Report

The homicides reportedly occurred on South 4th Street. TAPinto SOMA reported the presence of police and Essex County Prosecutor’s Office investigators at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office would only say they were investigating an incident in Maplewood Friday afternoon and did not confirm if a homicide occurred.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said. “There are no additional details available at this time.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Maplewood and receive free news updates.