Mayor Nancy Adams said Monday, Sept. 8 that three ICE agents in unmarked cars apprehended two people four blocks from her home.

"An aggressive Trump-era tactic meant to sow fear," Adams said. "This is not who we are. Our town stands for dignity, safety, and belonging—not intimidation. Our police were not notified, nor do we cooperate with ICE. I will be demanding accountability from state and federal leaders."

Adams reaffirmed the township's commitment to the fair and equal treatment of all residents, regardless of their immigration status.

"To every resident: you matter, you belong, and you are not alone," Adams said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Maplewood and receive free news updates.