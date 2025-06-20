Maplewood Man At Large After Torching Nypd Vehicles: Police

On Thursday, June 12, at 1 a.m., Jakhi Lodgson-McCray climbed over a gate and entered a parking parking lot at the 83rd Precinct in Bushwick, ABC7 reported. He placed fire starters on the windshields, hoods and tires of the vehicles, starting a fire, damaging 11 vehicles, ABC7 said.

This is not Lodgson-McCray's first brush with the law, having been arrested at several pro-Palestinian protests and causing $1,000 worth of damage to a statue at Columbia University, officers told ABC7.

"There is zero tolerance for anyone who attacks the NYPD," the NYPD said on social media.

To read the ABC7 story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Maplewood and receive free news updates.