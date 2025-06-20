Partly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Maplewood Man At Large After Torching Nypd Vehicles: Police

A 21-year-old Maplewood man is wanted by New York City police after he damaged 11 NYPD vehicles by lighting them on fire, authorities said.

Jakhi Lodgson-McCray

Jakhi Lodgson-McCray

 Photo Credit: NYPD
Sam Barron

On Thursday, June 12, at 1 a.m., Jakhi Lodgson-McCray climbed over a gate and entered a parking parking lot at the 83rd Precinct in Bushwick, ABC7 reported. He placed fire starters on the windshields, hoods and tires of the vehicles, starting a fire, damaging 11 vehicles, ABC7 said.

This is not Lodgson-McCray's first brush with the law, having been arrested at several pro-Palestinian protests and causing $1,000 worth of damage to a statue at Columbia University, officers told ABC7. 

"There is zero tolerance for anyone who attacks the NYPD," the NYPD said on social media.

To read the ABC7 story, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Maplewood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE