Steven Hemmings, a local resident, is accused of attacking someone at a Florida Street home, and then attacking an officer, on Monday, Aug. 12, Maplewood according to police and charges filed against him.

He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on an officer, and a weapons offense.

Hemmings was subsequently lodged in the Essex County Jail.

