Officers responded to a business on Springfield Avenue business and discovered unknown suspect (s) broke into the business and removed the ATM, Maplewood police said. The ATM was found on Springfield Avenue with the cash removed, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with information or video pertaining to this incident please contact 973-762-1234 or e-mail CDolias@maplewoodnj.gov.

