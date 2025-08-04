92-Year-Old Maplewood Woman Using Walker Killed By Vehicle At Rehab Center: Prosecutor

At 5 p.m., the driver of a 2011 white Toyota Corolla was attempting to park their vehicle at the Winchester Gardens Rehabilitation Center in Maplewood when they drove their car through the bushes dividing the parking lot from the roadway and hit Juli Towell, who was walking with a walker, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Towell was transported to Newark Beth Israel Hospital where she was soon pronounced dead, authorities said. The driver was not injured, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

