On Thursday, July 31, at 11:57 a.m., troopers responded to Route 78 East in Union Township after Welton Johnson entered the roadway and was struck by a Freightliner tractor trailer, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly released.

