Crack Cocaine, AR-15, Heroin, All Near Elementary School, Gets Maple Shade Man Arrested: Police

Kasiem Brown was arrested at his residence on the 800 block of North Forklanding Road, just .2 miles from Howard Yocum Elementary School, Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said.

Seized were $10,000 in cash, crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin, an AR-15 and two handguns, Fletcher said.

Brown was hit with numerous charges including numerous weapons offenses and possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, all within 1,000 feet of a school, authorities said.

He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance, Fletcher said.

