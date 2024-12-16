$50K Richer: Maple Shade Gas Station Sells Valuable Powerball Ticket, Lotto Officials Say

The winner was sold at the Lukoil gas station on East Kings Highway in Maple Shade, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Dec. 16. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The winning numbers were 12, 17, 23, 52, and 67. The Powerball was 1 and the Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Another ticket in New Jersey also brought home a $50,000 prize. That winner was bought at a gas station in Phillipsburg.

No one won the estimated $48 million jackpot. A ticket sold in Massachusetts matched the five white numbers to win $1 million.

The new Powerball drawing is on December 16 and the jackpot was an estimated $55 million.

