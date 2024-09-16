Motorcyclist Killed In Manville Crash: Prosecutor

At 5:32 p.m., Manville police responded to South Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue and found a motorcyclist who had sustained critical injuries from a crash, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Manville Borough Police Department Deputy Chief Craig Jeremiah said.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not revealed, was transported to a local trauma hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to investigate along with members of the Manville Police Department, authorities said The investigation is currently ongoing pending the results of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team’s findings, authorities said.

