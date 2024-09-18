Motorcyclist, 47, Killed In Manville Crash: Prosecutor

Belle Mead's Kevin Duwane Williams was hospitalized after the crash on South Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Manville around 5:30 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald previously said.

He was taken to a local trauma hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to investigate along with members of the Manville Police Department, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing pending the results of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team’s findings, authorities said.

