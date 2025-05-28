Father-Son Duo Learn Fate For July 4 Manville Explosion: Prosecutor

Thomas Kaiser, a 60-year-old South Plainfield resident was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to causing or risking widespread injury or damage, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, while his son, Erich, a 29-year-old Marlboro resident, was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.

At 8:16 p.m., Sunday, July 6, Thomas brought a homemade explosive device, a metal tube containing explosive powder, to Cooper Street Park, authorities said. Erich placed the device in an empty area of the park and ignited the fuse, authorities said.

The explosion caused multiple shards of the metal tube to be sent flying in various directions, striking one man who had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, and piercing the outside and inside walls of multiple homes and damaging vehicles, authorities said.

