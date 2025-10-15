Discolored Water In Somerset County Safe To Drink: NJ American Water

That's the message from New Jersey American Water amid complaints of water appearing pink in Somerset County.

The "slight pinkish hue" was caused by higher levels of sodium permanganate used to treat the water at the Raritan Millstone Water Treatment Plant, New Jersey American Water said in a letter shared by the Manville Borough Office of Emergency Management.

"Though there is no impact to drinking water quality and the water meets drinking water standards, you may wish to refrain from doing laundry during this time," New Jersey American Water said.

In an effort to help clear the system, fire hydrants will be flushed, which may result in low pressure and/or discoloration for some customers, New Jersey American Water said.

Anyone with discolored water should run their cold water taps at the lowest level for three to five minutes until the water runs clear, New Jersey American Water said.

