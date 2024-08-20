Support Swells After Man Injured in Mansfield Motorcycle Crash

Borgia was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple broken bones in his legs and a broken arm.

"He's hurt from head to toe and will need lots of rehabilitation," Maddy Holloway, his sister, who organized the fundraiser, wrote. "We’re just grateful he’s alive and breathing. It’s most important he’s okay and healthy."

Borgia has an "insanely bright future," Holloway said. As of Tuesday, Aug. 20, the fundraiser has raised more than $11,000.

"He’s got so much going for him," Holloway said. "He’s so smart and he’s also incredibly talented. He writes, sings, and produces his own music which he’s amazing at. He’s artistic, musically talented, kind, outgoing, smart, and an abundance of other amazing things."

Holloway said her brother will come out of this stronger.

"The last thing we want for him is to fall behind on bills and have debts to worry about," Holloway said.

