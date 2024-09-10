Realtor Killed In Mansfield Township Crash Remembered For 'Great Soul', Philanthropy

Michael Kravchak, 47, died in the wreck on Thursday, Sept. 5, the Mansfield Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the crash on Route 206 North near the intersection with Route 68 at around 11:03 a.m.

Investigators said Kravchak's vehicle hit a traffic light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kravchak's fiancée Erika Delvalle created a GoFundMe in his memory and the page had raised more than $15,200 from at least 162 donations as of Tuesday, Sept. 10

"To say this has brought such confusion and devastation is an understatement," she wrote. "The man whom I was planning my future with, the man I just bought a house with, was no longer here. We had just begun our new chapter in our lives and now our family is met with the overwhelming challenge of moving forward without him."

Kravchak was an agent for Montclair-based eXp Realty and referred to himself as "not your average realtor." The most expensive home posted on his website was a 16-bed, 18-bathroom home in Ventnor City listed for $15.5 million.

Customer testimonials called Kravchak a very kind and helpful agent.

"He truly is passionate about his work and helping his clients, and it shows!" one testimonial said. "His motivation for me to get exactly what I wanted and needed is what makes him the best at what he does!"

"As a first-time home buyer, there were so many uncertainties," another testimonial read. "Michael went above and beyond in making my home-buying process as smooth as possible. He was a pleasure to work with and offered the guidance I needed to get through it."

Kravchak, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was also remembered for his charity and community service.

"Michael prided himself on taking care of his loved ones, putting his family above all," wrote Delvalle. "His philanthropy has reached many; donating his time, money, and resources to anyone in need."

Friends and loved ones mourned Kravchak's death on his Instagram page.

"Mike was my realtor years ago and he was so kind," one commenter said. "We always stayed in touch and cheered each other on. Such a great soul. I am so sorry for your terrible loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his loved ones 💔💔😢"

"I am in disbelief," another person commented. "I’ve followed Michael’s success and your love story, this is so heartbreaking. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss Erika."

