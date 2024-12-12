NC Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shooting On NJ Turnpike In Mansfield Twp., Troopers Say

Brandon Rudd, 34, of South Mills, NC, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, state police said in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The charges stemmed from shots fired on the NJ Turnpike in Mansfield Township on Thursday, Oct. 31. Troopers responded to the southbound side of the turnpike near milepost 48.3 at around 11:59 p.m.

Investigators said Rudd and the victim were driving south when shots were fired, striking the victim's Cadillac Escalade several times. No injuries were reported.

Detectives identified Rudd’s Nissan Altima, registered in North Carolina, as the suspect vehicle.

With help from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, authorities found Rudd in South Mills and took him into custody on Friday, Nov. 8. Police executed search warrants on his home and car, uncovering the gun used in the shooting, along with ballistics evidence that linked the weapon to the crime.

Rudd's charges included attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun, and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose. He remained in custody at Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City, NC, to await extradition to New Jersey.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office was handling the case, troopers said.

