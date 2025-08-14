Car Crashes Into Home: Mansfield Township FD

At 11:57 p.m., fire officials responded to the 1800 block of Route 57 after a vehicle struck a telephone phone and then partially went through the first floor of a single family residence, Mansfield Township Fire Company No.1 said.

All occupants of the residence and vehicle were accounted for with minor to no injuries, police said. The residence was not deemed structurally safe and temporary shoring would be required, firefighters said.

Firefighters assisted with structural shoring, hazard mitigation, and moving equipment when requested from the shore team, fire officials said. Crews were on scene for three hours, firefighters said.

