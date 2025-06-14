Woman Airlifted After Driver Fails To Yield In Route 70 Manchester Crash: Cops

The crash happened around 5:53 p.m. on Friday, June 13, at the intersection of State Highway 70 and Ridgeway Road, according to Manchester Police.

Police said a 2009 Ford Expedition, driven by a 21-year-old man from Mickleton, was heading east on Route 70 when a 2022 Honda HR-V, driven by a 33-year-old Toms River man, tried turning left onto Ridgeway Road and failed to yield. The Ford hit the Honda, which then spun into a 2024 GMC Yukon stopped in traffic on Ridgeway Road.

The men both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and declined hospital transport, police said.

The passenger in the Honda, 64, of Manchester, was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by emergency crews. She was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center by LifeFlight and is listed in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the GMC, 35, of Toms River, was also hurt and was taken to Community Medical Center by ambulance.

The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Ridgeway Fire Department, EMS, RWJ paramedics, and Accurate Towing assisted at the scene.

Police say failure to yield appears to be the primary cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing and being led by Ptl. Brendan Brush of the Traffic Safety Unit.

