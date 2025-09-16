Whiting Nursing Home Staffers Charged After Elderly Man Pepper Sprayed: AG

On Wednesday, March 19, at 8:52 p.m., officers responded to Whiting Gardens, at 3000 Hilltop Rd. in Whiting for a fight between staff and the man, Manchester police said.

The patient, who was diagnosed with dementia, depression, and anxiety had become agitated and began damaging property, Lisa Erickson, a nurse at the facility told officers, police said. The patient was ripping a computer mouse and phone receiver by the cords, authorities said. The victim hit a nursing cart and proceeded to walk down the hallway away from the nurses’ station, still holding a phone and mouse, authorities said.

Erikson said she deployed pepper spray to de-escalate the situation, and the man was confined to his room, pending the arrival of first responders, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the man being pepper sprayed in the face at extremely close range twice, police said. The man then fell to the ground and remained unattended for several minutes before being forcibly moved to his room by Joshua Benner, a certified nursing assistance and Erikson, police said.

The man remained in his room and was left without medical aid for approximately 46 minutes, police said. Upon arrival, first responders rendered medical aid and he was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Erickson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, and assault on an institutionalized elderly person, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Benner, a 34-year-old Brick resident is charged with neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, Platkin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manchester-Lakehurst and receive free news updates.