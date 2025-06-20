Whiting Man Killed In Crash After Medical Episode: Manchester PD

Officers responded to County Route 539 for a two-vehicle crash between a gray 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a blue 2024 Ford Maverick, Manchester police said. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the Toyota on the driver's side-rear, while both cars were driving on Route 539, police said.

After the initial crash, the Ford continued to travel south and left the roadway to the right, crashing into a tree, police said. The Toyota overturned, police said.

Danny Coleman was identified as the driver of the Ford and he sustained an unknown medical emergency prior to the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but police believe the unknown medical emergency is the primary contributing factor in the crash.

